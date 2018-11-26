Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 35,986 Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 35,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $149,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 35,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,835,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $45.27 on Monday. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Etsy had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Etsy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $57.00 target price on Etsy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.96.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

