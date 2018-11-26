Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 16.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 43,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Mirvis sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $316,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $26,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPAA. BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $315.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

