VF Corp (VFC) Shares Sold by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lowered its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in VF in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VF in the second quarter valued at $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VF in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 154.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in VF in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.20. 10,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,724. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $70.34 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. VF had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. VF’s payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on VF from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on VF to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 price objective on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

