Versum Materials Inc (VSM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Versum Materials were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Versum Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Versum Materials by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Versum Materials by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Versum Materials by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Versum Materials by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Loop Capital set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Versum Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $84,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,870 shares in the company, valued at $638,749.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $668,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 204,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,824,994.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VSM opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.33. Versum Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.43 million. Versum Materials had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 185.48%. Versum Materials’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Versum Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

