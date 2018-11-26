Version (V) Achieves Market Capitalization of $81,317.00

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. Version has a total market capitalization of $81,317.00 and $0.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Version has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Version coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Version Profile

Version (CRYPTO:V) is a coin. Version’s total supply is 533,719,867 coins. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto . The official website for Version is version2.org

Version Coin Trading

Version can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Version should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Version using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

