Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Coty Inc (COTY)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Coty by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,726,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,541,000 after acquiring an additional 135,658 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Coty by 12.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth $2,657,000. Tobam increased its position in Coty by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,536,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 302,875 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coty by 52.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. Coty Inc has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $21.68.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Coty’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,954,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,138,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,086,523.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,623,447 shares of company stock worth $129,658,004. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

