Verify (CRED) Hits Market Capitalization of $300,611.00

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Verify has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Verify has a market cap of $300,611.00 and approximately $498.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verify token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, YoBit, COSS and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.03233127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00129337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00187722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.29 or 0.08431907 BTC.

About Verify

Verify’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verify’s official website is token.verify.as

Verify Token Trading

Verify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Radar Relay and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

