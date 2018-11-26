Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) insider Vecima Networks Inc. bought 2,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,610.27.

Vecima Networks Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, November 21st, Vecima Networks Inc. bought 2,089 shares of Vecima Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,547.60.

Vecima Networks stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.45. 5,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Vecima Networks Inc has a 1-year low of C$8.19 and a 1-year high of C$10.12.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vecima Networks Inc will post 0.379999988024243 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$9.50 to C$8.60 in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vecima Networks Inc (VCM) Insider Buys C$17,610.27 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/vecima-networks-inc-vcm-insider-buys-c17610-27-in-stock.html.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.