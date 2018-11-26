Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Position in Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.54% of Middleby worth $39,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $116.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.83. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Middleby had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

