Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 63,300 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 676,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $35,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $790,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $925,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley set a $62.00 price target on Hillenbrand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE HI opened at $43.42 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 63,300 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/vaughan-nelson-investment-management-l-p-sells-63300-shares-of-hillenbrand-inc-hi.html.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.