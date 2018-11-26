Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 126,275 Shares of Timken Co (TKR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 588,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126,275 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Timken were worth $29,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 14.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Timken by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 6.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Timken by 11.3% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank C. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $205,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Timken had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on TKR. ValuEngine cut Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Timken in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

