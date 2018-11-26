Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $16.44 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 695.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 138.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 50,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.11.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $414,963.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,963.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $138,212.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,005.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC opened at $165.26 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $126.40 and a 52 week high of $186.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 52.82%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

