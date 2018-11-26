Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 3,712 Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1,877.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 18,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

BMV VCSH opened at $77.70 on Monday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 52-week low of $1,401.70 and a 52-week high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

