ValuEngine Lowers Zafgen (ZFGN) to Hold

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zafgen in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Zafgen stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,013,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,824. The stock has a market cap of $335.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zafgen has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $12.35.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zafgen by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zafgen by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 52,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zafgen by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 54,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zafgen by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.
About Zafgen
Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.
