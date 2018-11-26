ValuEngine Lowers Zafgen (ZFGN) to Hold

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zafgen in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Zafgen stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,013,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,824. The stock has a market cap of $335.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zafgen has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $12.35.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Zafgen will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zafgen by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zafgen by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 52,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zafgen by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 54,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zafgen by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

