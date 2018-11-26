Shares of Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 1447155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

UXIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Uxin in a report on Monday, July 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uxin in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Uxin alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the second quarter worth $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter worth about $451,000. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/uxin-uxin-hits-new-1-year-low-at-4-25.html.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.