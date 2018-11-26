Uxin (UXIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.25

Shares of Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 1447155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.
UXIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Uxin in a report on Monday, July 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uxin in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the second quarter worth $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter worth about $451,000. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
