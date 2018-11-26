US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (RDY)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 29,814.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 860,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 3,398.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after purchasing an additional 557,410 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,941.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 289,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,225,000 after purchasing an additional 153,920 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 142,492 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.12. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

