Uro 1-Day Volume Hits $0.00 (URO)

Uro (CURRENCY:URO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Uro has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Uro has a market capitalization of $49,565.00 and $0.00 worth of Uro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000075 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Uro

Uro (CRYPTO:URO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Uro’s total supply is 1,207,310 coins. Uro’s official Twitter account is @UroFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uro’s official website is uro.io

Buying and Selling Uro

Uro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

