Unum Therapeutics Inc (UMRX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 890,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.98% of Unum Therapeutics worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 2,782.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Seth Ettenberg sold 11,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $97,163.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UMRX shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMRX opened at $7.36 on Monday. Unum Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 382.71% and a negative net margin of 404.34%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

