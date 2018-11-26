Unum Therapeutics Inc (UMRX) Insider Sells $80,395.00 in Stock

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) insider Seth Ettenberg sold 11,485 shares of Unum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $80,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Seth Ettenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 25th, Seth Ettenberg sold 11,485 shares of Unum Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $97,163.10.
- On Tuesday, September 25th, Seth Ettenberg sold 11,485 shares of Unum Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $143,217.95.
NASDAQ:UMRX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 137,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,629. Unum Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.66.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Unum Therapeutics by 2,782.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.81% of the company’s stock.
UMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.
About Unum Therapeutics
Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
