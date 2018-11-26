Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Stake Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.24% of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 109,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,656,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,559,000 after acquiring an additional 137,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,117,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 60,220 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Univest Corp of Pennsylvania raised its holdings in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 584,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $727.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.56. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Univest Co. of Pennsylvania will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UVSP shares. ValuEngine raised Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

