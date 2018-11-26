Universal Display Co. (OLED) Position Lowered by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 46.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $970,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,016,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,241,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.82.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $88.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

