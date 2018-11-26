UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.80-12.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $226-226 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.6 billion.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $14.40-14.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.55.

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,633,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,807. The company has a market cap of $251.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $208.48 and a 52 week high of $278.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,338 shares of company stock worth $14,516,459. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UnitedHealth Group stock. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.8% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

