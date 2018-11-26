UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stake Lessened by LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.4% of LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,118,428,000 after buying an additional 2,981,233 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,980,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $864,869,000 after buying an additional 1,345,083 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,898,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,616,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,623,329,000 after buying an additional 710,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total value of $5,268,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,720,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,094,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,338 shares of company stock worth $14,516,459. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.86.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $261.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.48 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The company has a market capitalization of $251.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

