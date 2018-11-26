United Capital Management of KS Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stock

United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $836,330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,389,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,305 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2,616.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,243 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,852,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,639.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,256,719.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $115.41 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $162.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, August 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.89.

WARNING: “United Capital Management of KS Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/united-capital-management-of-ks-inc-invests-1-53-million-in-pepsico-inc-pep-stock.html.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.