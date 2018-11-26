Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

UBSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, October 8th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

In other Union Bankshares news, Director G William Beale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $40,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,314,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,754,000 after buying an additional 732,232 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 263.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 621,560 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,338,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,684,000 after purchasing an additional 375,560 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 151.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,838 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBSH opened at $34.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Union Bankshares had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Bankshares will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.