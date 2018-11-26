Twist Bioscience (TWST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $29.21.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Keith Crandell bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

