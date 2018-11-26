Triumph Group (TGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.73

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.73 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 16353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Several research analysts have commented on TGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $803.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $855.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 68.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

In other news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,187,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 794,349 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 33,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/triumph-group-tgi-hits-new-12-month-low-at-15-73.html.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.