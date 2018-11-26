Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,632 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $26,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $46.37 on Monday. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.50.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 target price on shares of Trinseo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

