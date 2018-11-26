Trigran Investments Inc. Has $14.71 Million Holdings in Brightcove Inc (BCOV)

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 957,305 shares during the quarter. Brightcove makes up approximately 3.0% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 4.87% of Brightcove worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 671.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Besemer sold 14,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $103,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCOV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of BCOV opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.14. Brightcove Inc has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.82 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

