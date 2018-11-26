Trexquant Investment LP Takes $2.66 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 75.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,683,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,041,000 after buying an additional 1,584,369 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 20.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,868,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,450,000 after buying an additional 986,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,189,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,596,000 after buying an additional 941,964 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 916.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 963,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,003,000 after buying an additional 868,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $19,372,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,164.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,468.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,104 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

GLW opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, LCD televisions, and other information display applications; optical fiber and cable and hardware and equipment products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

