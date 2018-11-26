Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.52 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 548.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,121,000 after purchasing an additional 292,482 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,849,000 after purchasing an additional 77,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,286 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $262.50 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.56 and a 12-month high of $305.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.10 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $281.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.30.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,958,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.52 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/trexquant-investment-lp-has-2-52-million-stake-in-dominos-pizza-inc-dpz.html.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.