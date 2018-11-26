Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,725 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 16.2% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,924,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,887,000 after buying an additional 1,943,607 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 15.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,461,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,215,000 after buying an additional 1,391,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 26.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,890,000 after buying an additional 2,119,257 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 50.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,228,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,335,000 after buying an additional 2,748,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Celgene by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,197,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,593,000 after buying an additional 231,231 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Celgene in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.99.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG opened at $66.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $66.62 and a 12-month high of $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

