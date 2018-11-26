Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 28,518 Xylem Inc (XYL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,644,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,404 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 38.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,189,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 880,125 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 2,014.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 629,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,317,000 after purchasing an additional 600,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 553.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xylem by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,238,000 after purchasing an additional 354,340 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 17,161 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $1,396,390.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,563.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,661 shares of company stock worth $1,755,281. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $68.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $82.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

