Tradition Capital Management LLC Sells 741 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Tradition Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of Tradition Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 835.3% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 48,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,399,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,422,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.49.

Shares of JPM opened at $106.65 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $97.93 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The company has a market cap of $366.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tradition Capital Management LLC Sells 741 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/tradition-capital-management-llc-sells-741-shares-of-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.