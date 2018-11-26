Traders Sell Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) on Strength (EEM)

Traders sold shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $196.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $433.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $236.59 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF had the 3rd highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded up $0.49 for the day and closed at $40.23

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 698,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,272,000 after purchasing an additional 55,792 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 47,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 930.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 13,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

