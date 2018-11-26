Traders Sell Shares of DowDuPont (DWDP) on Strength (DWDP)

Investors sold shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) on strength during trading on Monday. $65.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $167.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $102.18 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, DowDuPont had the 14th highest net out-flow for the day. DowDuPont traded up $1.23 for the day and closed at $57.66

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 target price on DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 target price on DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/traders-sell-shares-of-dowdupont-dwdp-on-strength-dwdp.html.

DowDuPont Company Profile (NYSE:DWDP)

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.