Traders Buy Shares of Honeywell International (HON) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on weakness during trading hours on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $145.81 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $89.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.54 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Honeywell International had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Honeywell International traded down ($0.04) for the day and closed at $143.22Specifically, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $4,061,434.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,187,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,099. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,666,914,000 after purchasing an additional 456,410 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,638,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,104,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $969,984,000 after acquiring an additional 110,894 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,395,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,486,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,162,000 after acquiring an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

