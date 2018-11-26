Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Cott Corp (COT)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,989 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cott were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COT. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Cott by 852.6% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,987,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,850 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cott by 2,464.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,045 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cott during the second quarter valued at $13,708,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cott during the second quarter valued at $13,692,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cott by 1,218.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 778,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 719,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cott alerts:

COT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cott in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Cott in a report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $19.00 price target on Cott and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cott in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.76.

Cott stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cott Corp has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $17.77.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.37 million. Cott had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cott Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Cott Corp (COT)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/toronto-dominion-bank-has-2-65-million-holdings-in-cott-corp-cot.html.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.