Torchmark Co. (TMK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Torchmark worth $29,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Torchmark by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,022,000 after acquiring an additional 75,235 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Torchmark by 1.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,967,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,207,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Torchmark by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,562,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,202,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Torchmark by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,498,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,025,000 after buying an additional 203,149 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in Torchmark by 2.0% in the second quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 912,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,257,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Torchmark alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Torchmark from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Torchmark from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

NYSE TMK opened at $86.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Torchmark Co. has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $93.60.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 36.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Torchmark Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,085,287.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vern D. Herbel sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $4,633,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,661 shares of company stock worth $26,250,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/torchmark-co-tmk-shares-sold-by-swiss-national-bank.html.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.