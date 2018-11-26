TOKYO (TOKC) Market Cap Hits $52,232.00

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, TOKYO has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOKYO has a market capitalization of $52,232.00 and $6.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TOKYO

TOKYO (TOKC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 318,757,159 coins and its circulating supply is 209,560,433 coins. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN . The official website for TOKYO is tokyocoin.xyz/info

Buying and Selling TOKYO

TOKYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

