Tile Shop (TTS) and Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (ARCI) Head to Head Analysis

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) and Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Tile Shop has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tile Shop and Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tile Shop 1.19% 6.22% 3.24% Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer -23.05% -9.87% -6.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tile Shop and Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tile Shop $344.60 million 0.95 $10.81 million $0.32 19.34 Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer $41.54 million 0.12 $110,000.00 N/A N/A

Tile Shop has higher revenue and earnings than Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer.

Dividends

Tile Shop pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer does not pay a dividend. Tile Shop pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of Tile Shop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Tile Shop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tile Shop and Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tile Shop 0 4 3 0 2.43 Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tile Shop currently has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.86%. Given Tile Shop’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tile Shop is more favorable than Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer.

Summary

Tile Shop beats Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, sealers, and accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and similar products under the Superior brand name. As of March 1, 2018, it operated 140 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia with an average size of 20,300 square feet. The company also sells its products through its Website, tileshop.com. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

About Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

