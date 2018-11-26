TerraNova Price Tops $0.0228 (TER)

TerraNova (CURRENCY:TER) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One TerraNova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. TerraNova has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $293.00 worth of TerraNova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraNova has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007570 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00024205 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00232633 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00001082 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00001089 BTC.

About TerraNova

TerraNova is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2017. TerraNova’s total supply is 1,058,739 coins. TerraNova’s official website is terranovacoin.wixsite.com/terranova-ter . TerraNova’s official Twitter account is @TerraNovaCoin

TerraNova Coin Trading

TerraNova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraNova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraNova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraNova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

