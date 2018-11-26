Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to report $4.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $18.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $18.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.93. 1,369,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,606. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 16.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.