Tenaris SA (TS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on TS. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Tenaris from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter worth $133,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter worth $180,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter worth $229,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.96. 97,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,085. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

