Telefonica SA (TEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telefonica SA (BME:TEF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €8.56 ($9.95).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective on Telefonica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Telefonica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays set a €8.70 ($10.12) price objective on Telefonica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.95 ($6.92) price objective on Telefonica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective on Telefonica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Telefonica has a 12 month low of €7.45 ($8.66) and a 12 month high of €10.63 ($12.36).

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

