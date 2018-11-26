Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) Given a €4.80 Price Target at Barclays

Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €4.80 ($5.58) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €4.55 ($5.29) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.45 ($4.01) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. HSBC set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.42) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €3.94 ($4.58).

O2D stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching €3.52 ($4.09). 661,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefonica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €3.67 ($4.27) and a 12 month high of €4.87 ($5.66).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

