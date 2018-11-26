Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (TGP) Receives $17.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of TGP stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,527. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.18). Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $115.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Teekay Lng Partners during the second quarter worth $546,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,180,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the second quarter valued at $608,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the second quarter valued at $3,510,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

