Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Apache Co. (APA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 575.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Apache in the third quarter worth $120,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Apache in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Apache in the second quarter worth $207,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apache news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $290,150.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apache from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $57.00 target price on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Apache to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.35.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $34.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.35. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 416.67%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

