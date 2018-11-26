Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,500 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 626.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 36,664 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 7.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,188 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Xilinx by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 844,584 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $55,118,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Xilinx by 104.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,195 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Xilinx by 8.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 58,200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on XLNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $78,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,230.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $3,375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,988 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $87.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $91.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $746.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-sells-1500-shares-of-xilinx-inc-xlnx.html.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.