Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 3,587 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 136.8% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 41.6% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 61,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after buying an additional 22,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 40.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,335,000 after buying an additional 203,656 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at $294,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $102.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $117.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $241.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Pedro P. Granadillo sold 30,824 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $3,447,047.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,890 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $548,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,653 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,391. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

